Woman uses hand model for engagement photo 💍

AUSTRALIA -- Stop what you're doing and make a manicure appointment!

A newly engaged Australian woman is going viral after her cousin had to hand model her brand new engagement ring... because her nails weren't ready for their close up. 💍💅

It looks like your typical engagement photo, a shinny ring and the beautiful glow of a happy couple... but wait, that fresh paint job doesn't belong to the bride-to-be!

How hilarious is this photo? Her cousin tells Twitter, "Diana is a nurse so she never has her nails done. José planned this surprise proposal and couldn’t really get her to do her nails without raising suspicion..." So sweet!

The tweet has over 200,000 retweets and nearly 1M likes! Surpassing one million engagements total!

My cousin’s boyfriend proposed to her but she didn’t have her nails done lmao pic.twitter.com/FUwwplzkYg — Jenna (@goodgaljenjen) November 3, 2018

