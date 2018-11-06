Vote. Eat. A Constitutional cookie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, La - It's the patriotic thing to do.

Vote.

And then eat.

Then eat cookies, that is.

Eat cookies that proudly say, in icing, "I voted".

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has discovered the bakery where patriotism is on the menu.

It's Sierra's Sugar Love Cakes Bakery in Slidell, Louisiana.

Sierra is Sierra Dee.

She started her bakery at home, baking cakes for birthdays and weddings. Her cakes got so delicious and so big, she had to move from her kitchen into her own bakery.

Sierra's got an eye for what looks spectacular and what tastes even better.

No better place for a sugar snack after voting that Sierra's Sugar Love Cakes Bakery.