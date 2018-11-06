× Streaking, in reverse: Pelicans lose all 5 games on road trip, fall at OKC

The New Orleans Pelicans need to get healthy and get home.

Monday night, the Pelicans lost at Oklahoma City, 122-116 to complete a five game winless swing out West. The Pelicans have lost six straight games, after winning their first four to start the season.

New Orleans played again without starting point guard Elfrid Payton.

Anthony Davis scored 20 points, and grabbed 8 rebounds for New Orleans. But, the Pelicans best player on the floor Monday night was forward Julius Randle. Randle scored 26 points on perfect shooting. He was 10 for 10 from the field, and 4 for 4 from the free throw line. He also grabbed 8 rebounds.

New Orleans led 63-62 at halftime. But, the Thunder outscored New Orleans 38-23 in the third quarter. Thunder guard Russell Westbrook rolled his left ankle in the third quarter, left the game, and did not return.

In 25 minutes Westbrook scored 17 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and added 9 assists.

New Orleans will host the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night, and the Phoenix Suns Saturday night.