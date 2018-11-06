Secretary of State race headed for a runoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Secretary of State election is headed for a runoff.

Current Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, who took office when Tom Schedler stepped down, was in the lead with nearly 21 percent of the vote just before 11 p.m. on November 6.

Gwen Collins-Greenup was in a close second with just under 20 percent of the vote.

Former State Rep. Julie Stokes was further down in the pack, with just over 11 percent of the vote.

Former Jefferson Parish President John Young said the crowded Republican field hampered Stokes’ bid and ended up helping the incumbent Ardoin.