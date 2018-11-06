Rep. Cedric Richmond sets his sights on Voting Rights Act, Affordable Care Act after reelection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Representative Cedric Richmond is headed back to Washington after taking a commanding lead in the midterm elections.

By 10 p.m., Richmond had attracted in nearly 80 percent of the vote, all but securing himself an easy reelection.

But Richmond isn’t resting on his laurels.

Instead, he’s looking forward to the work he plans to do in the near future with the help of his fellow Democrats in Washington.

“If we took back the house, and I had my way, the first thing I’d do is we would renew the Voting Rights Act,” Richmond said. “We would raise the minimum wage. We would protect our DREAMers. We would do criminal justice reform, and we would shore up the Affordable Care Act.”