× Purple bounce back? Tigers look to do so at Arkansas

At LSU this week, it is a painful page turn. The Tigers tried to do so Monday, less than 48 hours after a 29-0 loss at home to #1 ranked Alabama.

The Tigers have scored 19 points in their last two games. Head coach Ed Orgeron said teams are taking away some items in the LSU passing game.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Against Alabama, quarterback Joe Burrow was 18 of 35 for 184 yards. He was sacked 5 times.

Linebacker Devin White, suspended for the first half against Alabama, spoke to media Monday. His comments were the first made in public since he was tossed out of the October 20th game against Mississippi State in the fourth quarter, for what officials called targeting of Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LSU plays Arkansas in Fayetteville Saturday night at 6:30 pm. The Tigers, 7-2, are 13 point favorites. Arkansas is 2-7 overall, and winless in 5 SEC games this season under first year head coach Chad Morris.