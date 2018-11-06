× PE teacher at St. Rita charged with molesting student

HARAHAN – A physical education teacher at St. Rita Catholic School has been arrested and charged with having sexual contact with a student.

Harahan Police arrested upper school coach Kerner Schabhut on November 4, according to a letter sent to parents of St. Rita students that was signed by Fr. Steven Bruno and St. Rita principal Miriam Daniel.

Schabhut has been charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile, prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student, and molestation of a juvenile.

“The PE coach was placed on administrative leave on October 3, 2018 immediately following allegations brought to us by parents and the Harahan Police Department,” according to the letter. “The school has fully cooperated with the police investigation and will continue to cooperate and support the authorities as this issue moves through the legal process.”

Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to contact the Harahan Police Department at (504) 737-9763.