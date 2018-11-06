Mom shrinks waist with corset

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA -- Diana Ringo describes herself as a Navy veteran, wife and mother... but it's her shrinking waist that is turning heads on the streets and online! Wanting to get that pre-baby bod back, she says she started waist training after giving birth to her twins.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have also famously practiced waist training.

Missing her curves, Ringo adopted a controversial method... wearing the corset around-the-clock. The mesmerizing momma says she wears her corset around 23 hours a day.

She has reshaped her body to an extreme hourglass shape, receiving both praise and criticism. Diana insists that she trains responsibly and receives upwards of 20,000 hits on her DIY YouTube channel.

