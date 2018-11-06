× Louisiana voters approve 6 statewide constitutional amendments

BATON ROUGE – All six statewide constitutional amendments on the ballot for the midterm elections have been approved by Louisiana voters.

The six amendments cover a wide variety of matters, from prohibiting felons from seeking public office to extending the eligibility for tax exemptions.

The amendment that garnered the most attention in the runup to the November 6 elections dealt with the state’s non-unanimous jury requirement.

Nearly 70 percent of Louisiana voters agreed that unanimous juries for non capital felony trials are a good idea.

Voters also approved an amendment permitting donations from political subdivisions, the states transportation trust fund, and a reappraisal of residential property.