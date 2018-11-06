× Local voters come out early to cast their ballot in the midterm election

NEW ORLEANS– Polls in New Orleans opened at 6 a.m. ant the voters were ready to cast their ballots in today’s midterm elections.

Locally, there are government, judicial and school board races in most parishes.

On the state level, you will have to choose a new Secretary of State, replacing Tom Schedler resigned earlier this year amid sexual harassment allegations.

There are nine candidates in that race.

You’ll also have to vote “Yes” or “No” to six proposed amendments to the louisiana constitution.

One we’ve heard a lot about: the amendment to require unanimous juries in felony cases.

Another would *not allow a convicted felon to seek public office until five years after serving their sentence.

Also — there’s an amendment that would phase in property tax rates over four years if the assessed value of a primary residence increases 50 percent or more.

Besides the amendments…Voters in each individual parish will vote on whether their parish should allow betting on fantasy sports through online sites like “Fanduel and draftkings.”

Polls in Louisiana will be open until 8:00 P.M.