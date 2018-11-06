Local musicians ‘rock the vote’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Local musicians John Boutte and George Porter Jr. are encouraging others to go out and vote. They've teamed up with "Rock The Vote," which is an organization who's mission is to get rockers and musicians to encourage younger voters to head to the polls to have their voices heard.

Both John Boutte and George Porter Jr. "rocked the vote" at recent performances in New Orleans. Better than Ezra and Lost Bayou Ramblers have also taken part in "Rock The Vote."

