Last Dance as John & Emma say so long on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

HOLLYWOOD - It happens.

It has to happen.

It's "The Last Dance" on Dancing with the Stars as John Schneider and Emma Slater leave the show.

It's been a great glide across the world's most famous ballroom floor.

As they got started, WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood heads to Hollywood for a chat as they come off the ballroom floor for the first time as the show launched Season 27 in September 2018.

Here's what Dancing with the Stars has to say officially about John Schneider and all of his accomplishments in show business, just read it right here:

"John Schneider is best known for the iconic role of Bo Duke on the hit series The Dukes of Hazzard, as well as starring roles on Smallville, Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots, and more. In addition to his extensive acting career, he is a celebrated country music artist with 10 albums to his credits and four #1 singles on the Billboard Country chart. This year, Schneider has launched an ambitious 52-song project, The Odyssey, releasing a song a week throughout 2018. A greatest hits collection is also due in October. For more information, visit his official website at JohnSchneiderStudios.com."

John Schneider now says Dancing with the Stars has been one of the toughest and most rewarding things he's done in his life.

And he's had THE life, all right.

Six couples remain on Dancing with the Stars. You can see them dancing Monday nights at 7pm on WGNO ABC 26.

The famous Mirror Ball trophy will be awarded to the top couple the week of November 19.