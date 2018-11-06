Justin Bieber has a new tattoo on his face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, CA -- Justin Bieber's got a new tattoo... on his face!

According to Page Six, Bieber has "grace" written in cursive above his eyebrow. His tattoo artist has been bragging to media about it's subtly, but won't give away the details or meaning behind his latest tat.

Fans speculate that it is some type of tribute to his rumored wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Someone tell Justin Bieber to ask Pete Davidson about tattooing your significant other all over your body. (Spoiler alert: It ends badly.)

Justin and Hailey are expected to formally launch a clothing line soon.

