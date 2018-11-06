Get a Meghan Markle wedding 💍 dress knockoff for $45

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Getting married soon? 💍💍💍

Fashion Nova, an online retailer made famous by the Kardashian sisters, has made a replica of one of Meghan Markle's wedding day dresses and it's a steal!

For just $45, you too can be a Princess-ish for a day.

It's called "The Royal Debut Dress" - off white. Meghan's original dress cost about $100,000 and the replicas sold by the original designer, Stella McCartney, are going for nearly $5,000. $45 it is!

