Didn't get an 'I Voted' sticker today? You're not alone

NEW ORLEANS – A popular meme making the rounds on social media in the days leading up to the November 6 midterm elections advised people to head for the polls for the free sticker, if not for the civic engagement.

Nationwide, early voters and those who made it to the polls on election day have been busy posting selfies prominently featuring the now-iconic “I Voted” stickers handed out by many voting places.

But if you vote in Louisiana, you don’t get a sticker.

“We did not provide I voted stickers this year,” Brandee Patrick, Public Information Director for the Louisiana Secretary of State, said. “The only year in my 14 years here at the Department that we provided them was in 2016 for the presidential as a participation initiative.”

The 2016 stickers were extremely popular, but there was no money in the budget for a midterm followup, Patrick said.

“We hope to be able to send them out in the future, but budgetary constraints keep us from doing this for every election,” she said.

Individual polling places are allowed to provide stickers, however Patrick said, resulting in the sporadic stickerage of voters.

Maybe next time, Louisiana.