Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - On this Carla's Menu, Carla Pesono takes you to Liberty Cheesesteaks in uptown. Owner, Michael Casey is a Philadelphia native who opened the joint back in 2013. They serve cheesesteaks, chicken steaks and are home to the boil fries. They get most of their ingredients from back in Philadephia, plus their bread from Lisco's Bakery in New Jersey.

Liberty Cheesesteaks is open every day at 5041 Feret Street. On Sundays, for Eagles football games, they do standing room only.