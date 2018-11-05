× Voting machines are being transported to polling stations ahead of midterm elections

NEW ORLEANS– Early this morning, workers began loading voting machines onto moving trucks so they could be transported to various polling places around the city of New Orleans for tomorrow’s midterm elections.

Polls in Louisiana open at 6 A.M. tomorrow.

In addition to local races, you’ll be able to cast your ballot in the Secretary of State’s race as well as six amendments to the Louisiana constitution.

You’ll also have the opportunity to decide whether to allow fantasy sports games for cash prizes in your parish .

About ten percent of Louisiana’s three million voters have already cast their ballots during early voting.