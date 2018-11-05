Tyler Perry tells GMNO that Madea is going to Hell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Tyler Perry is a brilliant businessman... so it was no surprise that he wreaked havoc on the internet days before the open of his latest film, Nobody's Fool, with news of beloved character Madea, going into retirement.

Perry told a radio station, that as age 50 approaches, he has no desire to play Madea at the actual age of Madea. Telling another outlet he was, "hanging up the boobs."

'Tyler Perry's a Madea Family Funeral' is expected to hit theaters in April, causing some fans to fear the death of the big mouthed matriarch... leaving us wondering whether Madea would go to heaven... or the alternative!

Perry did not hesitate to answer that Madea has some repenting to do before she gains access to the pearly gates. He also jokes about what song should be played at her funeral.

Nobody's Fool is currently in theaters and between Tiffany Haddish and Whoopi Goldberg, Perry explained his first ever Rated R film had to do with the saucy stars and their potty mouths!

It's a fun interview, video featured above, I hope you enjoy it!

