Still a great ‘College GameDay on ESPN’ at LSU before the big game

BATON ROUGE, La - It's the biggest college football game in all America.

It's a classic.

It's THE classic.

LSU vs. Alabama.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is in Louisiana's capital city and on the LSU campus where fans are ready for a fight.

It's a battle that started in 1895.

That's a lot of football.

Alabama has won the last seven games on the football field and won the lastest, too.

The final score: Alabama 29, LSU 0

The last time LSU won was in November 2011.

The teams are ready.

The fans are tailgating already.

And you know the game is a big deal because ESPN's Gameday is setting up to broadcast live from the heart of the LSU campus.