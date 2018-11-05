Still a great ‘College GameDay on ESPN’ at LSU before the big game

BATON ROUGE, La - It's the biggest college football game in all America.
It's a classic.
It's THE classic.
LSU vs. Alabama.
WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is in Louisiana's capital city and on the LSU campus where fans are ready for a fight.
It's a battle that started in 1895.
That's a lot of football.
Alabama has won the last seven games on the football field and won the lastest, too.
The final score: Alabama 29, LSU 0
The last time LSU won was in November 2011.
The teams are ready.
The fans are tailgating already.
And you know the game is a big deal because ESPN's Gameday is setting up to broadcast live from the heart of the LSU campus.