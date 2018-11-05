× Sample ballots, poling places for November 6 midterm elections

NEW ORLEANS – It’s almost time to cast your vote in the November 6 midterm elections.

Polls in Louisiana open at 6 a.m. on November 6.

In addition to local races, you’ll be able to cast your ballot in the Secretary of State’s race as well as six amendments to the Louisiana constitution.

You’ll also have the opportunity to decide whether to allow fantasy sports games for cash prizes in your parish .

About 10 percent of Louisiana’s 3 million voters have already cast their ballots during early voting.

Information about voting places and times can be found at the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Voter Portal.

Click on the links below for sample ballots in your parish:

Orleans Parish

Jefferson Parish

St. Tammany Parish

St. Bernard Parish

Lafourche Parish

Plaquemines Parish

Washington Parish

Terrebonne Parish

Tangipahoa Parish

St. John the Baptist Parish

St. James Parish

St. Charles Parish