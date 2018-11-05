× Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Chase

Chase is a Cattle Dog/Border Collie mix. He is about six years old and he came to ARNO from the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter. He may be a little older, but he still loves playing, going for walks, and following around his loving foster family. Chase weighs 40 pounds and he’s heartworm negative and ready to party! He loves kids and plays well with other doggies, as long as they aren’t too rough. He can’t help but get attached to friendly people, especially when they pet him. He’s just loyal like that. Chase loves to lay on the couch and he loves cuddles. He’s house trained too! He can’t wait to find his forever family! Be sure to check out my Instagram @chase_the_wagging_tail.

Chase’s adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

Click here for more information about Chase.

Click here for more about ARNO.

*********

November is Adopt-a-Senior at ARNO. That means adoption fees for senior dogs are cut by $50 and adoption fees for senior cats are cut by $10.

*********

Santa Paws & Pints

Dames de Perlage and Port Orleans Brewing Co. present Santa Paws & Pints, a fundraising and adoption event benefiting ARNO.

Saturday, November 10, 2018

Port Orleans Brewing Company 4124 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans, LA 70115

2:00pm – 6:00pm

Activities Pet photos with Santa Paws—Photos are $10 for a 4×6 print with Santa. All proceeds benefit ARNO. Raffle to win 2 Brass Passes to Jazz Fest 2019 — Drawing around 5pm Additional event day raffles on-site separate from the Brass Pass raffle. Tickets can only be purchased day of. Winner must be present. $1 of every pint of a specific draft beer will go to ARNO (Beer TBD closer to the event) Adorable animals available for adoption.



Click here for more information about Santa Paws & Pints.

