NOPD looking for men wearing LSU gear who attacked driver while shouting racial slurs

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a trio of LSU fans police say attacked a motorist on Decatur Street while shouting racial slurs.

The three unidentified men were standing in the middle of the street in the 1400 block of Decatur just before 4 a.m. on November 4, according to the NOPD.

The victim came to a stop behind the men and honked his horn in an attempt to get them to clear the road.

The trio turned on the driver, shouting racial slurs as they approached his vehicle.

The victim got out of his vehicle armed with a stick, and the three men attacked him, punching him in the head with brass knuckles and breaking a beer bottle over his head, according to the NOPD.

The first subject was wearing a camouflage sweatshirt and khaki shorts. The second subject was wearing a purple LSU cap, purple LSU sweatshirt, and either khaki or gold pants. The third subject was wearing a purple, grey, and gold LSU shirt and khaki shorts.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.