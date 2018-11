× NOPD looking for man who stole paintings from Lakeview Grocery

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who stole three paintings from Lakeview Grocery store.

The unidentified man was seen pacing outside the Harrison Avenue grocery around 7 p.m. on October 27 before the theft.

The suspect removed the three paintings and fled the scene, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030.

30.004137 -90.105481