NOPD looking for 3 women after Bourbon Street robbery

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for three women for a Bourbon Street robbery.

The robbery occurred in the 300 block of Bourbon on November 4.

The three unidentified women teamed up to rob the victim, according to the NOPD.

One woman grabbed the victim by the arms while a second went through the victim’s pockets and passed items to the third suspect.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity or location of the wanted subjects should contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.

Watch video of the suspects on Bourbon below:

29.955761 -90.067887