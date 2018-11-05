Man, police K-9 killed in officer-involved shooting

Posted 1:03 PM, November 5, 2018, by

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – The suspect in a K-9 officer shooting and the K-9 officer involved are dead following a shooting St. Clair Shores.

According to police, a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday drew police to Lakeland Manor Banquet Hall on Harper Avenue near 10 mile — the initial report indicated the suspect had a gun.

Several dozen people were inside the banquet hall celebrating a baby shower, per sources.

Police arrived and found a suspect matching the description they’d been given over the phone. He ignored several demands before trying to run away from police, which is when K-9 Axe confronted the suspect.

Related Story
Dog with terminal cancer becomes honorary K-9 for a day

The department declined to speak on camera, but offered an explanation and timeline of events which describes the moment Axe chased the suspect and was shot as follows:

“…Axe was deployed and upon confronting the male, shots were fired from a handgun by the male, striking the K-9. St. Clair Shores Police Department officers returned fire, striking the male.”

As a result of the shooting, both the shooting suspect and K-9 officer Axe were killed.

The shooting suspect was identified by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office as Theoddeus Gray, 29, from Detroit.

As for K-9 Officer Axe, he was rushed to an emergency veterinarian office where he died — a large crowd of police and K-9 handlers showed up at the vet’s office to show their support. After being pronounced dead he was removed from the hospital draped with an American flag and escorted away in a procession of police cars with flashing lights.

Related stories