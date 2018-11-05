Man, police K-9 killed in officer-involved shooting

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – The suspect in a K-9 officer shooting and the K-9 officer involved are dead following a shooting St. Clair Shores.

According to police, a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday drew police to Lakeland Manor Banquet Hall on Harper Avenue near 10 mile — the initial report indicated the suspect had a gun.

Several dozen people were inside the banquet hall celebrating a baby shower, per sources.

Police arrived and found a suspect matching the description they’d been given over the phone. He ignored several demands before trying to run away from police, which is when K-9 Axe confronted the suspect.

The department declined to speak on camera, but offered an explanation and timeline of events which describes the moment Axe chased the suspect and was shot as follows:

“…Axe was deployed and upon confronting the male, shots were fired from a handgun by the male, striking the K-9. St. Clair Shores Police Department officers returned fire, striking the male.”

As a result of the shooting, both the shooting suspect and K-9 officer Axe were killed.

The shooting suspect was identified by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office as Theoddeus Gray, 29, from Detroit.

As for K-9 Officer Axe, he was rushed to an emergency veterinarian office where he died — a large crowd of police and K-9 handlers showed up at the vet’s office to show their support. After being pronounced dead he was removed from the hospital draped with an American flag and escorted away in a procession of police cars with flashing lights.