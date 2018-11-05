× Help keep children warm: Donate to Coats for Kids 2018

NEW ORLEANS – It’s that time of year again, the time when the community comes together to bring warmth to the holiday season.

WGNO-TV’s Coats for Kids is our annual coat drive that collects coats for those who need them most — children.

Since its inception, Coats for Kids has donated over 72,000 coats to area children in need.

Helping out is easy. Drop off a coat at any of the participating locations below.

We’ll take it from there, providing pick-up, cleaning and delivery to our distribution centers.

Thank you for your support in making Coats for Kids a successful Southeast Louisiana tradition year after year.

JEFFERSON PARISH

Home Bank – 1600 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, LA 70002

Home Bank – 5700 Citrus Blvd., Ste K, Harahan, LA 70123

Home Bank – 1800 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, LA 70058

Home Bank – 4401 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, LA 70006

Banner Ford – 1943 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, LA 70471

Dr. Burkenstock’s Skin Body Heath – 3841 Veterans Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002

ORLEANS PARISH

The King Firm – Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119

Home Bank – 3915 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119

Home Bank -5435 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115

Banner Chevrolet – 5950 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans 70126

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

Dr. Burkenstock’s Skin Body Heath – North Causeway Boulevard, Mandeville, LA 70471

Home Bank – 1750 N. Columbia St., Covington, LA 70433

Home Bank – 1305 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, LA 70471

Home Bank – 69291 Hwy. 21, Covington, LA 70433

Home Bank – 82255 Hwy. 25, Folsom, LA 70437

Home Bank – 2037 E. Gause Blvd., Slidell, LA 70461

Home Bank – 70963 Hwy. 59, Abita Springs, LA 70420

Elevation Station – 250 Northpointe Ct, Covington, LA 70433

Timeless RX – 1976 N Hwy 190, Covington, Louisiana 70433