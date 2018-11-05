× 15-year-old burglar shot, killed after breaking into LaPlace apartment

LAPLACE, LA – A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed after he broke into an apartment in LaPlace over the weekend.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at the Sugar Pine Apartments just after 5:30 p.m. on November 3 found the unresponsive teen lying on the rear porch of an apartment.

The teen, who has been identified as Treshon Jenkins, was pronounced dead on the scene.

He had been shot by a resident of the apartment where he was found, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives were able to determine that Jenkins had forced his way through the rear door of the apartment, and the resident opened fire once Jenkins was inside, striking him multiple times before he collapsed on the patio.

Jenkins was wearing gloves at the time of the shooting, and a mask was found near his body, according to police.

The resident who opened fire and fatally shot Jenkins fully cooperated with detectives and has not been charged with a crime or arrested, according to the SJPSO.

A 14-year-old and 15-year-old who were with Jenkins were arrested at the scene, charged with burglary, and sent to a juvenile detention center.