× Saints hand Rams first loss of the season

New Orleans — The Los Angeles Rams came into the Superdome on Sunday as the only undefeated team in the NFL. They left as one of three one-loss teams in the league, after the Saints defeated them 45-35.

As expected, the second and third-ranked scoring offenses put-on quite the shoot-out– starting from the very first drive of the game. Alvin Kamara had all three of his touchdowns in the first half on an 11-yard run, 16-yard reception and 1-yard run. He finished with 116 total yards and despite that touchdown hat trick, was not the offensive player of the game. Michael Thomas had a career day, torching the Rams secondary for a franchise record 211 yards on 12 catches. He also drew some attention from his touchdown celebration late in the 4th quarter, when he pulled-out a cell phone from the padding of the goal post– a la Joe Horn.

"Of course, I paid a tribute to him," Thomas said after the game. "Trying to get the crowd going a little bit more set the tone. Have fun out there. Give these people a show."

The celebration cost the team a 15 yard penalty that could have proved costly in a 10-point game with 4 minutes still remaining. When Thomas came over to the sideline after, Head Coach Sean Payton had some words for him. When asked about it after the game, Thomas told the media what Payton said:

"'Just be smart-- because of the time of the game. But loves the way I play," Thomas said.

Drew Brees had a pretty eye-popping stat line as well, leading his team and even using his legs in crucial situations. He finished with 16 yards on 4 carries, in addition to completing 25 of 36 passes for 346 yards and 4 touchdowns. He had no interceptions and his offensive line did a tremendous job protecting him. Brees was not sacked at all against the highly-touted Rams defensive line, led by Aaron Donald, who leads the league with 10 sacks this season. After the game, Brees spoke about how important this win was for the team.

"Knowing that was the undefeated team, leading the NFC, that's a big win obviously," Brees said. "They will win games, we will keep winning games and we will see how it shakes out in the end."

The Saints improve to (7-1) after their 7th-straight victory. Next-up is a week 10 road trip to take-on the Cincinnati Bengals.