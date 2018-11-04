× Ed-itorial: Red Wave, as Tide dominates Tigers again

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said it best after a 29-0 loss to top ranked Alabama.

“We are a good team,” said Orgeron. “Not a great team.”

LSU ran into the next level Saturday night before more than 102 thousand at Tiger Stadium. And, it wasn’t pretty. Alabama won for the 8th consecutive time in the series.

A constant in Alabama’s domination in the series continued Saturday night. The Tide won both sides of the line of scrimmage. Alabama rushed 37 times for 281 yards. LSU rushed 25 times for 12 yards.

LSU’s longest run in the game was 11 yards on a scramble by quarterback Joe Burrow.

Alabama ran 79 plays, and gained 576 yards. LSU ran 60 plays, and gained 196 yards.

Year after year, Alabama churns out one of the top, if not the top recruiting classes in the country. And, the results were on display again Saturday night, with a twist.

To go along with an elite defense, and superior running game, Alabama is led by one of the best opposing quarterbacks to ever play in Tiger Stadium. Tua Tagavailoa was 25 of 42 passing, for 295 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 44 yards for a third quarter touchdown that gave Alabama a 22-0 lead.

Alabama clinched the SEC West title. Earlier in the day, Georgia defeated Kentucky to win the East.

Orgeron said the Tigers can still have a play in a big bowl game.

If LSU wins its last three games, the Tigers would be top candidates to represent the SEC in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.