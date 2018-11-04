× Audubon Zoo’s go-to journalist, Frank Donze passes away at 64

NEW ORLEANS– Frank Donze was well known in the community. He was a journalist for The Times-Picayune newspaper for many years before starting his job as a media communications specialist and writer at the Audubon Zoo. Donze was the go-to guy at the zoo for journalists to call with questions or to set up stories.

Journalists remember Donze as being intelligent, honest, and quick-witted. He could be counted on if you ever needed anything with regards to the Audubon Zoo. He was a friend to the journalists. He was a friend to the zoo animals. He was a friend to the New Orleans community, which he cherished.

Just last week, News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez met up with Donze for a story. Donze told Kenny about all the movie projects in the works at the Audubon Zoo. He really was excited about all the opportunities the Audubon Zoo was getting for filming projects.

Zoo spokespeople say that Donze passed away at the age of 64 on Saturday morning. The cause of death was apparently a heart attack.

He was married to Elizabeth Finney Donze and they had two daughters.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 10th at noon at St. Piux X Catholic Church in New Orleans. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m.