The Big Bounce America Comes to New Orleans

The Big Bounce America

"The Big Bounce America is 10,000 square feet of full-on inflatable fun.  It’s a crazy, action-packed fun day out suitable for all the family featuring the world’s largest bounce house alongside a host of amazing inflatable attractions.  With every bounce there’s a whole new experience to be shared and down every slide a new adventure for you, your friends and your family to be a part of." - bigbounceamerica.com

  • Friday, November 2 - Sunday, November 4, 2018
  • La Salle Park
    • 6600 Airline Drive
    • Metairie, LA 70003
  • Sessions
    • Toddler Sessions are for children aged 3 and under accompanied by parents/carers.
      • All children aged 4 and under entering any session must be accompanied by a paying adult.
    • Junior Sessions are slower paced sessions aimed mainly at kids aged 7 and under.
      • All children aged 4 and under entering any session must be accompanied by a paying adult.
    • Bigger Kids Sessions can be a bit more boisterous and are aimed at kids 15 & under.
    • Adult Sessions are for anyone aged 16+.  Anyone aged 15 or under will not be admitted.
  • Tickets
    • The Bouncer (Allows ticket holder to jump for one hour.  Please select appropriate age group.)
      • Toddler Sessions: $12.00
      • Junior Sessions: $17.00
      • Bigger Kids Sessions: $17.00
      • Adult Sessions: $21.00 (Includes admission to Bounce Village)
    • Bounce Village
      • After your hour in The Bouncer is up, you can spend an unlimited amount of time in the Bounce Village for an additional $6.  The Bounce Village includes a Ninja Run, a Monster Ball Pit and a Lil Bouncer.
      • This option is available during the checkout of your regular tickets.
    • Click here to buy tickets.

Click here for more information about The Big Bounce America.