The Big Bounce America Comes to New Orleans

"The Big Bounce America is 10,000 square feet of full-on inflatable fun. It’s a crazy, action-packed fun day out suitable for all the family featuring the world’s largest bounce house alongside a host of amazing inflatable attractions. With every bounce there’s a whole new experience to be shared and down every slide a new adventure for you, your friends and your family to be a part of." - bigbounceamerica.com

Friday, November 2 - Sunday, November 4, 2018

La Salle Park 6600 Airline Drive Metairie, LA 70003

Sessions Toddler Sessions are for children aged 3 and under accompanied by parents/carers. All children aged 4 and under entering any session must be accompanied by a paying adult. Junior Sessions are slower paced sessions aimed mainly at kids aged 7 and under. All children aged 4 and under entering any session must be accompanied by a paying adult. Bigger Kids Sessions can be a bit more boisterous and are aimed at kids 15 & under. Adult Sessions are for anyone aged 16+. Anyone aged 15 or under will not be admitted.

Tickets The Bouncer (Allows ticket holder to jump for one hour. Please select appropriate age group.) Toddler Sessions: $12.00 Junior Sessions: $17.00 Bigger Kids Sessions: $17.00 Adult Sessions: $21.00 (Includes admission to Bounce Village) Bounce Village After your hour in The Bouncer is up, you can spend an unlimited amount of time in the Bounce Village for an additional $6. The Bounce Village includes a Ninja Run, a Monster Ball Pit and a Lil Bouncer. This option is available during the checkout of your regular tickets. Click here to buy tickets.



Click here for more information about The Big Bounce America.