Streetcar collides with garbage truck on Canal Street

NEW ORLEANS – A garbage truck turned in front of a streetcar this morning on Canal Street, causing a collision that snarled traffic during the morning commute.

The Richard’s Disposal garbage truck attempted to make what the NOPD has described as an illegal left turn across Canal at Galvez Street around 7:45 a.m., causing the collision.

The impact caused the streetcar to partially leave its tracks.

The streetcar was empty except for the driver, who was not hurt, according to the NOPD.

The driver of the garbage truck was issued a citation.

Officers directed traffic around the scene of the crash while crews worked to clear the damaged garbage truck and streetcar.