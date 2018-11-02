Orleans D.A. ‘ready to evaluate’ cases against priests accused of sexual abuse

NEW ORLEANS – A spokesman for the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office said city attorneys stand ready to prosecute any Archdiocese of New Orleans priests accused of sexual assault.

“The District Attorney’s office has received today’s disclosure by the New Orleans diocese of the names of church officials and employees against whom allegations of sexual assault have been made,” Ken Daley with the OPDA said. “As always, we stand ready to evaluate for possible prosecution any cases brought to us after investigations are completed by the New Orleans Police Department. District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro has a long track record of aggressively prosecuting those who sexually assault or exploit innocent children, and he will continue to do so whenever the evidence and the law allow.”

Archbishop Gregory Aymond said last month that he would release a list of archdiocesan clergy who have been “credibly accused” of sexual assault.