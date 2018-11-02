× Omaha firefighters resuscitate cats after house fire

OMAHA, Neb — Omaha firefighters are heroes for more than just the people of Omaha, they’re there for our furry friends too.

They had to treat two cats Friday morning after a house fire near 126th and Maple.

The fire department tweeted out pictures of them using specialty oxygen masks.

The Fetch Foundation says 40,000 pets die each year from smoke inhalation around the country.

The foundation takes donations to help provide oxygen masks and other pet rescue supplies to first responders.