Hollywood South News with Jabari: Tyler Perry’s Madea is calling it quits!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- I've got some good news and some bad news. First the good! New Orleans native Tyler Perry has a new film opening tomorrow called Nobody's Fool starring Tiffany Haddish and Whoopi Goldberg. OK, now the bad news.

Perry announced this week that he's pulling the plug on a favorite character from his earlier films. To give you a hint, another upcoming film is called Tyler Perry's a Madea Family Funeral.

Perry said in an interview "I'm turning 50 in 2019 so I don't want to be her age playing her, so we're hanging up the boobs."

Tyler Perry's a Madea Family Funeral releases in the spring.