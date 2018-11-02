× Beautiful fall weekend on the way

The strong storm system that brought severe weather to the area Thursday has moved east leaving cooler and drier air behind it for a nice fall weekend.

Temperatures will fall quickly Friday evening after sunset and we will see chilly conditions to start Saturday. Look for mid to upper 40s for the northern half of the area to start the day. South shore will be cool with low 50s.

After that we will see a perfect day for your Saturday. Should be a great weekend for anything outdoors including the Renaissance Festival in Hammond. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s Saturday with mid to upper 70s on Sunday.

If you are heading to Tiger Stadium expect upper 60s for the start of the game with temps falling, so a sweatshirt or a like jacket may be a good idea.

We could see a few passing showers late in the day Sunday but that would be about it. Overall most of that moisture probably stays south of I-10.

Enjoy it!