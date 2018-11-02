× Bailey’s Cajun Creole Mix: Peas and Ham Soup

Bailey’s Cajun Creole Mix

“The perfect pot of gumbo starts with the perfect roux. Whether its Seafood or Chicken and Andouille gumbo, or any of our other great recipes, with Bailey’s Cajun Creole Mix….you’ll never go wrong! Everyone will think you spent hours in the kitchen cooking up the best food they ever had sha!!!!” – baileyscajuncreolemix.com

Address 511 West Airline Hwy., LaPlace, LA 70068

Phone Number 1-855-4CAJUNMIX (1-855-422-5866)

Email Address baileysrouxmix@yahoo.com

Products

Recipes

Website

Click here for more information about Bailey’s Cajun Creole Mix.