Archdiocese of New Orleans releases full list of clergy ‘credibly accused’ of sexually abusing minors

NEW ORLEANS – The Archdiocese of New Orleans has released a list of 57 priests, deacons, clergy, and religious order priests who have been “credibly accused” of sexual abuse of a minor.

In a letter addressed “to the people of God in the Archdiocese of New Orleans,” Archbishop Gregory Aymond expressed his willingness to meet with anyone who has been abused.

Aymond said many have advised him to release the names of the accused abusers, while many have advised him to keep the list a secret.

“I believe it is the right thing to do in order to foster the healing of victims in a spirit of transparency, and in the presence of justice,” Aymond wrote. “Jesus reminds us, ‘The truth will set you free,’ (John 8:32).”

Each name on the list went through a careful examination process before being added to the list.

“A team of more than ten women and men that included staff and outside legal professionals reviewed the files of 2,432 priests who have served in the Archdiocese of New Orleans since 1950,” Aymond said. “For priests with accusations received after their death, additional people reviewed the file to ensure accuracy to the extent that is possible after death. Of the 2,432 priests who have served in the Archdiocese since 1950, the review identified 57 who are included in this report. This entire list has been given to the Orleans Parish District Attorney and will be made available to any other District Attorney.”

Aymond instructs any victims who have not yet come forward to contact Victims Assistance Coordinator Br. Stephan Synan, F.M.S. at (504) 522-5019.

Click here to read Aymond’s complete letter.

Click here to view the full list of priests, deacons, clergy, and religious order priests who have been “credibly accused” of sexual abuse of a minor.