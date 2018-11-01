Would you eat it? Homemade Jaw Breakers!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Do you have a ton of Halloween candy at the house? What do you do with the leftovers? Test Kitchen Taylor gives us a great idea with homemade jawbreakers.

Homemade Jaw Breakers

Assorted Skittles

Microwave 5 Skittles (for 30 seconds.

Pour onto a lightly greased plastic cutting board.

Use the back of a spoon to flatten melted Skittles into a small circle.

If too hot, allow to cool for a few more seconds.

Place one non-microwaved Skittle in the center, and wrap warm Skittles around it.

Use the palms of your hands to smooth out the ball.

Continue this process until you have a large jawbreaker ball.

Each time you microwave Skittles, increase the amount by 10 to 20 to wrap around the ball.

Play around with color patterns. On the last layer, combine a rainbow of Skittles to give the jawbreaker its signature speckled pattern.

Once jawbreaker is at the ideal size, wrap in plastic wrap and freeze for 2 hours.

Crack with a hammer and enjoy the rainbow geode center!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!