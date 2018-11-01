Would you eat it? Homemade Jaw Breakers!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Do you have a ton of Halloween candy at the house? What do you do with the leftovers? Test Kitchen Taylor gives us a great idea with homemade jawbreakers.
Homemade Jaw Breakers
Assorted Skittles
Microwave 5 Skittles (for 30 seconds.
Pour onto a lightly greased plastic cutting board.
Use the back of a spoon to flatten melted Skittles into a small circle.
If too hot, allow to cool for a few more seconds.
Place one non-microwaved Skittle in the center, and wrap warm Skittles around it.
Use the palms of your hands to smooth out the ball.
Continue this process until you have a large jawbreaker ball.
Each time you microwave Skittles, increase the amount by 10 to 20 to wrap around the ball.
Play around with color patterns. On the last layer, combine a rainbow of Skittles to give the jawbreaker its signature speckled pattern.
Once jawbreaker is at the ideal size, wrap in plastic wrap and freeze for 2 hours.
Crack with a hammer and enjoy the rainbow geode center!
