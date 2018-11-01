× What LSU must do to upset Alabama: JT Curtis in the WGNO Sportszone

Top ranked Alabama aims for its 8th consecutive win over LSU Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

The 8-0 Crimson Tide are led by quarterback Tua Tagavailoa, who has thrown 25 touchdown passes, and zero interceptions. This despite playing in only 57.9 percent of his team’s offensive snaps this season. What can LSU do to slow down the Tide offense. Here’s Friday Night Football co-host JT Curtis in the WGNO Sportszone.

Curtis said LSU must run the football against the Bama defense, and then try to exploit an inexperienced secondary.

Since 2009, Alabama leads the FBS in fewest TD's allowed with 200. LSU is second at 249.

Alabama is 40-7 on the road in the SEC under head coach Nick Saban.