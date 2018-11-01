What are the odds? Good for the Saints, bad for LSU, according to Covers.com

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - This coming weekend may just be the most epic two days of football in the history of south Louisiana.

First, the LSU Tigers will take on an undefeated Alabama team in Baton Rouge on November 3, a day before the New Orleans Saints will take on the undefeated Rams at home.

Jason Logan from Covers.com sat down with Hank Allen to talk about this crazy football weekend.

With a line set at Alabama -14.5, LSU is a massive underdog in Tiger Stadium.

“Alabama has really overwhelmed opponents with offense early on here and not really put up those stout defensive numbers that they have in the past season,” Logan said. “They’re 33rd against the pass, which is something that LSU can really take advantage of here.”

If LSU can weather the storm in the first quarter, they may stand a chance of pulling off a huge upset, Logan said.

With the Saints, the picture is much more optimistic for fans.

“The Saints opened at plus one before the Sunday night win against Minnesota,” Logan said.

The line now sits with the Saints at -1.5 after fluctuating wildly.

“The early money is taking the Saints here,” he said.

No matter what happens, football fans in south Louisiana will have a tremendous weekend.

Head on over to Covers.com for all the latest on the point spreads and everything else related to the NFL and college football.