Tornado moves through Washington Parish, 2 people injured

WASHINGTON PARISH – The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down early Thursday morning, causing damage near Bogalusa.

Thomas Thiebaud from the Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness says two people were taken to the hospital after their mobile home flipped on Mack Adams O’Berry Road around 3:30am.

No word yet on their conditions.

Officials say another person was rescued by first responders when the roof of a home collapsed on Highway 439 and Nash Harper Road.

