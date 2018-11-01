Tornado moves through Washington Parish, 2 people injured
WASHINGTON PARISH – The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down early Thursday morning, causing damage near Bogalusa.
Thomas Thiebaud from the Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness says two people were taken to the hospital after their mobile home flipped on Mack Adams O’Berry Road around 3:30am.
No word yet on their conditions.
Officials say another person was rescued by first responders when the roof of a home collapsed on Highway 439 and Nash Harper Road.
Stay with WGNO News for the latest on this developing story.