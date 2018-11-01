× Severe threat ending as line of storms moves east

The threat of severe weather is coming to an end for southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi Thursday morning. The strong line of storms continues to move east and southeast.

Plaquemines parish is still seeing severe weather as the line moves through. Otherwise the rest of the area is left with moderate rainfall behind the main line.

Isolated areas of street flooding have been reported due to the heavy rain so be careful driving through the morning.

This line of storms is not the actual cold front, so rain will linger through the morning with spotty showers even lasting into the afternoon.

Temperatures will warm back to the low to mid 70s today ahead of the front before cooler and drier air pushes in later tonight.