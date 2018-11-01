Parents charged in connection to death of boy found in hot car

WEST HAVEN, CT – Police said Dusan Jenkins, 34, and Latoya Walters, 34, were arrested and charged Wednesday in connection to the death of a 4-year-old West Haven boy who died after being in a hot car in July.

Jenkins has been charged with criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment in the second degree and risk of injury to minor. Walters has been charged with false statement, reckless endangerment in the second degree and risk of injury to minor.

On July 19, West Haven Police Department were dispatched to an apartment located in the 2 Treat Street complex on a report of an injured person.

Police identified the four-year-old West Haven boy as Dusan Jenkins.

Police said a 2-year-old boy was also left in the hot car. Police said the two-year-old was taken to the hospital, and was released from the hospital a week after.

They have bonded out and will appear in Milford Superior Court Tuesday, November 13.