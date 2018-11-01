NOPD looking for suspect who slashed tires on 3 police vehicles in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who slashed the tires of two NOPD vehicles and a Louisiana State Police vehicle on Halloween night.

The unidentified man was recorded on surveillance video taking a knife out of his pocket and slashing the rear tire of a NOPD vehicle in the 400 block of Royal Street around 2:45 a.m. on October 31.

The same man slashed the front tire of a second NOPD vehicle soon after before running toward the river in the 600 block of St. Louis Street, according to the NOPD.

The suspect is also thought to have slashed a tire on a marked State Police unit around the time he targeted the NOPD vehicles.

Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.