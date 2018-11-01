NOPD looking for missing transgender woman

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing transgender woman who has been missing since last week.

Thirty-seven-year-old Vita McClebb left The Lazarus Project on October 26 to reportedly visit her grandmother, according to the NOPD.

McClebb’s cousin told police that McClebb did not make it to her grandmother’s house and has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Vita McClebb is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050.