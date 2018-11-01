Meghan Markle stops to hug Instagram follower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ZEALAND -- How cool is this? While in New Zealand for her and Prince Harry's royal tour, Meghan Markle spotted a fan she used to message on Instagram and gave her a hug!

20-year-old Hannah Sergel said she and the duchess would message when Markle was an actress and still had her own social media accounts. She'd even sent her a personalized message, saying one day she hoped to meet her!

The Duchess of Sussex saw Hannah's sign in a crowd that said, "It's Hannah from Instagram," and made her way towards her. Hannah gave her a note which Meghan was actually seen with later that day.

Isn't Meghan Markle a sweet woman?

