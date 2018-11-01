× Man shot in shoulder after ramming St. Bernard deputy’s vehicle

CHALMETTE – A St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy shot a 25-year-old man who had repeatedly rammed the deputy’s police cruiser in the shoulder the afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. on November 1, the unidentified suspect was spotted near the intersection of St. Bernard Highway and Pakenham Drive driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu that had been reported stolen in New Orleans.

The suspect refused to stop and led police on a chase toward the Chalmette Ferry Landing,

Once he got to the landing, the suspect rammed a patrol vehicle several times, and a deputy opened fire as the stolen Malibu careened toward him, according to the SBSO.

When he is released from the hospital, the suspect will be arrested and charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder on a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, and aggravated criminal damage to property.