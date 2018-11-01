× Know somebody that could use some holiday cheer? Write letter to Kenny Lopez

NEW ORLEANS–It’s that time of year again, when our very own Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez will be giving away wonderful gifts with the help of local businesses. We need your help to spread the holiday cheer.

Do you know someone who deserves something nice this holiday season? Maybe you know a teacher, friend, family member or child who could use something nice this year.

In the past, Kenny’s teamed up with Southwest Airlines, Dat Dog, Ritz-Carlton New Orleans, The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, Mellow Mushroom, The Windsor Court, Banner Chevrolet and others to help make people happy for the holidays. Kenny’s surprises have included gift cards to Riverwalk, spa treatments, oil changes, jewelry – the list goes on.

Now, Kenny needs your help in finding people that could use a little holiday cheer for this year’s “12 Days of Giving.” Maybe you know someone who had a rough year and needs a nice surprise, or maybe you had a rough year and could use a little extra Christmas cheer. If you know someone, please send an e-mail to Kenny at kenny@wgno.com, and you never know what Christmas magic could happen!

Kenny’s 12 Days of Giving will run on “News with a Twist” starting in December.