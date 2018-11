Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Legendary rock band KISS is bringing their "End of the Road" world tour to New Orleans on February 22, and News With a Twist is giving you the chance to preorder tickets.

Tickets for the Smoothie King Center concert will go on sale on November 2 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com, but you can get yours early!

Just go to livenation.com and enter the keyword "MIXTAPE."

Tickets will also be available at ticketmaster.com and at the Smoothie King Center's box office.